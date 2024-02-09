99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Super Bowl Expected To Be Biggest Sports Betting Event In History

February 9, 2024 11:03AM EST
Source: YouTube

The American Gaming Association expects more than $23 billion will be wagered on Super Bowl LVIII, which would be 30% more than last year! The matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, mixed with a little Usher and Taylor Swift in the crowd, is also predicted to be the most-watched event in TV history!

 

Are YOU planning to watch some or all of the game? Who are you rooting for?

