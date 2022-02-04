      Weather Alert

Super Bowl Ads Are Sold Out At $7 Million A Pop

Feb 4, 2022 @ 7:10am

NBC says it has finally sold out all advertising spots for Super Bowl LVI, with some ads reaching $7 million for 30 seconds, a new record. NBC says that, for the first time, all the advertisers will run their ads across NBC, Telemundo and streaming, including Peacock. In past years some ads had been sold separately for the different platforms. The company says that 40 percent of the advertisers in the game are new, totaling about 30 companies.

As for what you might see…there should be lighter messaging than last year’s pandemic-infused campaigns. Crypto companies are expected to enter the Super Bowl for the first time, as well as new electric automakers.

