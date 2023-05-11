Suicide Survivor Has Powerful Message For Teens

Source: YouTube

This is pretty heavy, but so important for teens who may be struggling with depression.

Jonah Barrow was diagnosed with clinical depression at 15 and survived a suicide attempt that left him badly injured. He suffered a spinal cord injury, broken ankles and a broken elbow. On that day he reached out to several people who didn’t answer the phone. Now his treatment involved physical and musical therapy. He reconnected with music which really turned things around for him.

His message to teens who may be struggling is never give up…the only one standing in your way is you.