Subway To Give Away 1 Million Free Subs Next Week As Part Of Menu Overhaul

Jul 8, 2021 @ 6:12am

If you’re in the mood for a sandwich, Subway is serving up a special deal. The sandwich chain is going to close half of its restaurants early on Monday (July 12) to revamp its menu.

Then, for two hours on Tuesday (July 13), Subway will give away 1 million free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs. All you have to do is walk into a Subway between 10 a.m. and noon local time for the deal.

The new menu is going to include 2 new bread options, smashed avocado, fresh mozzarella, and a parmesan vinaigrette, among other things.

 

