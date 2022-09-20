Subject Of ‘Serial’ Podcast Released From Prison After 22 Years

A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed — whose case was the focus of the viral Serial podcast back in 2014 — and he’s out of prison after serving more than 22 years. Judge Melissa Phinn of Baltimore City Circuit Court vacated Syed’s murder conviction Monday, after she found that prosecutors failed to turn over evidence that could have helped Syed at trial — specifically, evidence that two other suspects may have been involved in committing the crime.

Today on the Daily—last night we made the call to switch gears and explain the stunning development in the case of Adnan Syed, whose legal saga was the subject of @serial season one.

Our colleague, Serial host Sarah Koenig, has the story. https://t.co/ywHIDNZV3V — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) September 20, 2022

Sarah Koenig, who led the original Serial podcast investigation, was at the courthouse Monday when Syed was released. A new episode of the podcast will be released today. It’s unclear whether prosecutors will now move for a new trial or will drop the charges.