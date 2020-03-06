      Weather Alert

“Stupid Love” Matching Up Perfectly With the Power Rangers Theme Song

Mar 6, 2020 @ 8:44am

Honestly…this works WAY too well.

TAGS
Lady Gaga Power Rangers stupid love
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE