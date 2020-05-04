      Breaking News
Stuntwoman Coordinates Epic Girl Fight Video

May 4, 2020 @ 9:49am
Boxing gloves hanging on concrete wall -including clipping path

Hollywood stuntwoman Zoe Bell directed and produced her own fight scene starring a ton of A-list actresses and their stunt doubles, all filmed at their respective homes.

So she decided to recruit a bunch of her actress friends to do an epic Boss B*tch Fight Challenge, including Halle Berry, “Charlie’s Angels” costars Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, Zoe Saldana, Daryl Hannah in full “Kill Bill” mode, Xena herself Lucy Lawless, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Thandie Newton, Kaitlin Olson, Rosario Dawson — who recreated her drop kick from “Death Proof” — and Margot Robbie, who wielded her infamous Harley Quinn bat.

The entire video was set to “The Healer” by KT Tunstall.

TAGS
Cameron Diaz Daryl Hannah drew barrymore Halle Berry Margot Robbie Scarlett Johansson Stuntwoman Zoe Bell Zoe Saldana
