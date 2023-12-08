99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Students Lift Car Off Mother And Son Pinned Underneath

December 8, 2023 6:00AM EST
Over 20 high school students in Utah came to the immediately aid of a mom and her two young kids…wait until you hear what they all had to do to save them! 

Utah students from a Christian high school are heroes after seeing an emergency and immediately running to help.  School officials say Bridgette Ponson and her two children were crossing the parking lot when they were accidentally hit by a driver who says she was blinded by the sun. Her daughter was able to crawl out but Ponson and her son were pinned under the vehicle. That’s when the students swarmed around the car to help literally lift the car so another school official could drag them out. 

Ponson had to undergo surgery but her husband says it went well and believes their quick action absolutely saved his wife and son’s lives

