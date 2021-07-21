      Weather Alert

Students Come Up With A Device For Their Teacher’s Husband To Walk Their Baby In A Wheelchair

Jul 21, 2021 @ 6:15am

Students at Bullis School in Maryland designed a device for parents who use wheelchairs to walk their kids safely. Jeremy King is their teacher’s husband…he underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor and that left him with balance issues. So when he and his wife found out they were expecting, they were concerned he wouldn’t be able to walk with their baby.

So students listened to his needs and came up with a device that can attach a car seat to his wheelchair so he can safely walk his baby.  They hope to replicate this for other wheelchair-cound parents. 

 

