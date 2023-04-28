99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Student Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out

April 28, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Scary surveillance camera footage from inside a school bus where you can see the driver have a medical emergency and pass out. The bus starts to slow down…but veer left into oncoming traffic!  That’s when 7th grader Dillon Reeves leaps out of this chair to grab the wheel and bring the bus to a stop in the middle of the road.

After stopping the bus, he yells out “Somebody call 9-1-1!”  He was honored as a hero by local officials.

