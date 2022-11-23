Student Loan Payment Pause Extended

Miniature graduation cap on hundred dollar bills

The pause on student loan payments has been extended to “no later than June 30, 2023.”

I’m confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it. That’s why @SecCardona is extending the payment pause to no later than June 30, 2023, giving the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term. pic.twitter.com/873CurlHFZ — President Biden (@POTUS) November 22, 2022

Per TIME, “student loan payments will resume 60 days after the debt-forgiveness program begins or after the legal challenges are resolved. If there isn’t a resolution by June 30, 2023, student loan repayments will resume 60 days after that.”

Maybe you’ve applied for the relief. If you visit studentaid.gov, there’s a message reading, “courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders. If you’ve already applied, we’ll hold your application.”