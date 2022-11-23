99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Student Loan Payment Pause Extended

November 23, 2022 11:39AM EST
Miniature graduation cap on hundred dollar bills

The pause on student loan payments has been extended to “no later than June 30, 2023.”

Per TIME, “student loan payments will resume 60 days after the debt-forgiveness program begins or after the legal challenges are resolved. If there isn’t a resolution by June 30, 2023, student loan repayments will resume 60 days after that.”

Maybe you’ve applied for the relief. If you visit studentaid.gov, there’s a message reading, “courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders. If you’ve already applied, we’ll hold your application.”

