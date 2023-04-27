99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Student Gets 125 College Offers and $9 Million In Scholarships

April 27, 2023 5:15AM EDT
Source: YouTube

A New Orleans high school senior has broken a record by receiving more than $9 million in scholarship offers and acceptance letters from 125 colleges and universities. Dennis Barnes, a senior at International High School of New Orleans, said he had applied to about 200 colleges and universities. “I submitted college applications in August, with an eye on raising the bar high for college admissions. Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox and hundreds of scholarship offers,” Barnes said. Barnes said he has now been offered more than $9 million in scholarships. Normadie Cormier of Lafayette, La., was believed to have set a world record in 2019 when she received $8.7 million in scholarship offers.

Barnes is hoping to total $10 million in scholarship offers by the end of the month. The student, who has a cumulative grade point average of 4.98, said he plans to pursue a dual undergraduate degree in computer science and criminal justice.

Barnes added that he will announce his college decision on May 2.

 

