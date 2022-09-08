Student DoorDasher Denied Buying Food For A Homeless Man

A student at Georgia State University named Jo Ortega told this story on TikTok about how she was picking up an order for DoorDash at a Popeyes in Atlanta last month when she saw a hungry homeless man. She tried to order the man some chicken, employees would not allow her to do that.

Then she said the Popeyes workers called the police on her. Fortunately, officers were understanding. “The officer pulled me to the side and said, ‘I really thank you for doing that, thank you for buying him food. I appreciate that,’”.

She said they eventually got in touch with a general manager at the store who felt awful about the whole thing and allowed her and the man to order anything they wanted that night for free. In a follow-up video, the man, named Jazz, thanked Jo for helping him. And now she’s started an online fundraiser to try to get him housing. As for Popeyes, the company said in a statement they are “committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect.” “We have ensured all employees at this restaurant have been provided with retraining to help navigate a range of guest interactions, such as the situation highlighted in the video.”

