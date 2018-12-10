Stranger Things Teaser Trailer Has Dropped

This image shows an installation for the Netflix series, "Stranger Things," at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The studios behind “Blade Runner 2049” and “Stranger Things 2” have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from “Blade Runner 2049” or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in “Stranger Things.” Both experiences are free and continue through Sunday. (AP Photo/Sandy Cohen)

Stranger Things is set to return to Netflix and to stoke the excitement, they just dropped a teaser trailer that reveals the episode titles.

When last we saw the brave group up tweens from Hawkins, Indiana; they were dancing the night away at the Snow Ball but an shadow of uncertainty continued to loom.

Here’s a quick recap…

Will still has a strange connection to the ‘Upside Down’, Eleven has begun harnessing her powers and using them to their greatest potential, there’s a new female love interest in the group known as Max. Max’s brother is a certifiable d-bag. Hopper and Joyce continue their fight against the ‘Upside Down’.

So what does Stranger Things 3 have in store for us? Nobody but show creators the Duffer Brothers and the cast of the show know for sure. The tease trailer doesn’t reveal much other than the titles of the coming episodes. But that’s not stopping me from getting excited for the return to Hawkins, Indiana.