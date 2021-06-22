‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Will Set The Stage For The ‘Definite End’

David Harbour aka “Chief Hopper” is spilling some tea that season 4 will finally start working towards its endgame. From Collider:
“I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”
Despite Hopper seemingly dying at the end of Season 3, the cat’s completely out of the bag that he survived.
“We were always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection – Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White,” Harbour told Total Film back in September 2020. “It’s the idea of the resurrection of the character. And mythologically, Hopper, in a sense, had to change. I mean, you couldn’t go on the way he was going on. He has to resurrect in some way.”