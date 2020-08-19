‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Will NOT Be the Last
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: (L-R) Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp attend the "Stranger Things" Season 3 World Premiere on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)
YES, something positive from 2020! The Duffer Brothers, the creators of ‘Stranger Things’, have confirmed that season 4 will definitely not be the last! In fact, they said that quarantine has given them time to figure out and plan ahead the whole story and they know exactly how and when it will end!
Production on season 4 has been delayed by 4 months due to the pandemic but everyone is excited to get back to work, safely!