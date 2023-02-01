‘Stranger Things’ And Taylor Swift Lead Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Nominees

Nickelodeon will hand out their 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards March 4th, co-hosted by CBS Mornings‘ anchor Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Stranger Things leads the nominees with a total of six. First-time nominees include Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, GAYLE, Joji, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright. Not surprising that Taylor Swift has the most opportunities to win in music categories with five nods and even HER CAT, Olivia Benson Swift, is up for favorite celebrity pet. Harry Styles is the runner-up with four nods in music categories. The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.

There are 31 categories that will be determined by fan votes on the Kids’ Choice Awards website.