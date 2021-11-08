      Weather Alert

“Stranger Things 4” Will Have Nine Episodes Premiering Next Summer

Nov 8, 2021 @ 8:03am

During its Stranger Things Day event on Saturday,Netflix revealed that the series will FINALLY make its debut in Summer 2022.  And yes we say FINALLY because the third season launched in July 2019,  but as a result of the pandemic, production couldn’t start up again until September 2020.

Netflix also revealed the titles for all nine Season 4 episodes – some refer to series characters and others tease what could be climactic moments. See them all below, plus the new season’s teaser trailer:

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and The Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
