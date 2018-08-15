Stranded Parrot In London Drops Some F-Bombs On Firefighters Trying To Rescue Her

Foul-mouthed birds are funny. Jessie is a turquoise and yellow Macaw parrot, who had gotten stuck on a roof for three days when her owner called firefighters.

She had been up there for so long, they thought there might be a medical reason she wasn’t coming down.  The London Fire Brigade shows up, and her owner told them to try saying “I love you” to coax her down. Jessie response to them was  “f— off” several times!  They thought her sassy mouth was hysterical, and she eventually came down on her own.

Jessie was nicer in a follow up video…

 

FULL STORY HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This 6-Year-Old’s Amazon Prime Spree Is Epic Girl Scouts Drop A New Cookie On Us! Watch: Man Spanks Hippo At Zoo Meet Mary Halsey Spitting Straight Fire Watch Man Shower In Water Main Break… Naked Louisville Represented During the Babe Ruth Softball World Series
Comments