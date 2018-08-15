Stranded Parrot In London Drops Some F-Bombs On Firefighters Trying To Rescue Her

Foul-mouthed birds are funny. Jessie is a turquoise and yellow Macaw parrot, who had gotten stuck on a roof for three days when her owner called firefighters.

She had been up there for so long, they thought there might be a medical reason she wasn’t coming down. The London Fire Brigade shows up, and her owner told them to try saying “I love you” to coax her down. Jessie response to them was “f— off” several times! They thought her sassy mouth was hysterical, and she eventually came down on her own.

Parrot owner: To bond with her say 'I love you'

Firefighter: 'I love you'

Jessie the Parrot: 'I love you'

Jessie then turned the air blue & flipped the firefighter the bird. Read the story of the potty-mouthed parrot in Cuckoo Hall Lane https://t.co/Th2nlVCq7I © @PaulWood1961 pic.twitter.com/XaT9BJjDmW — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 15, 2018

Jessie was nicer in a follow up video…

Jessie the parrot in now home safe & sound with her owner and she had this to say to the firefighters who came to help her in #Edmonton https://t.co/Th2nlVCq7I pic.twitter.com/3ABkzH2nHY — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 14, 2018

