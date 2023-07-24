99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Stop Bringing Cake To Work!

July 24, 2023
Cake: A Work Problem or a You Problem?

A frustrated woman took to Mumsnet to post an unusual grievance about her workplace: Access to sweets!

The poster says she’s trying to watch what she eats, but the table of junk food makes it difficult. “It is a job where you end up incredibly tired sometimes and I have little will power around chocolate,” she writes. “I’d like to ask the team to save treats for an actual occasional treat.”

Do you agree? Some commenters tell her to have self-control, but others are supportive. “They are of course entitled to bring in lots of sugary treats but it would be better for you, themselves and everyone if they limited this,” one writes.

