Stonybrook to Host 8 Hour ‘Toy Story’ Marathon

Everyone is gearing up for the final installment of ‘Toy Story 4’, and a local movie theater is getting in on the hype and giving us an 8 hour marathon leading up to Toy Story 4!

AMC Stonybrook 20 is launching the marathon on June 20th!

In addition to seeing Buzz, Woody and all their Toy Story friends on the big screen, fans will receive an exclusive Woody pin, a set of collectible character cards and get a special event only concession offer.

Plus, fans get to watch Toy Story 4 one hour early.

The run-time for all four moves is 8 hours and 44 minutes.