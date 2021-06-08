      Weather Alert

Stiletto Crocs Are Officially a Thing

Jun 8, 2021 @ 7:23am

Crocs sales have been through the roof for more than a year featuring celebrity collaborations from Justin Bieber and Post Malone, and even celebrities like Quest Love wearing them on the hottest red carpets.

So what’s next? Stiletto Crocs of course, all part of a collaboration with Balenciaga. The collection was unveiled Sunday by Balenciaga, and not only did it showcase stiletto Crocs, but also knee-high Croc boots.

This is the second time Balenciaga has worked with Crocs on a collection. The first collection featured an $850 platform clog and it sold out even before the shoe had a chance to debut in stores.

