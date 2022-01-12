Stevie Nicks Will Be Bonnaroo’s First Female Headliner

Bonnaroo has released it’s lineup and Stevie Nicks is the festival’s first female headliner! It’s on the calendar for June 16-19, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee — will feature a performance by Nicks on the final day of the weekend.
Your 2022 #Bonnaroo Lineup is finally here! ⛺️🌈Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 13 at Noon CT. 🎟 Explore the Bonnaroo experience at https://t.co/zYsXMvHzQ6 ✨#RadiatePositivity pic.twitter.com/9wuJL5Wv1n
— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 11, 2022
Your 2022 #Bonnaroo Lineup is finally here! ⛺️🌈Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 13 at Noon CT. 🎟 Explore the Bonnaroo experience at https://t.co/zYsXMvHzQ6 ✨#RadiatePositivity pic.twitter.com/9wuJL5Wv1n
— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 11, 2022
Nicks’ return to the large festival stage is therapeutic for her as she says she stayed at home through 2020 during the pandemic. But then she realized that was stealing her “last youthful years”…so it’s time to get back at it!
“I don’t have just 10 years to hang around and wait for this thing to go away,” Nicks told the Associated Press. “I have places to go, people to sing for, another album to make.”
Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Rich, 21 Savage and J. Cole are amongst the hip-hop and pop artists playing, while top DJs Flume and Illenium are also scheduled to perform.