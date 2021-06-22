Steven Spielberg Signs Major Deal With Netflix

In a sign of growth in Hollywood, Steven Spielberg has signed a deal with Netflix. The deal between the streaming platform and Spielberg’s Amblin Partners company was revealed today and is said to cover “multiple feature films.”
This new partnership with Netflix doesn’t effect his deal with Universal Pictures and is a total 360 of his past comments about the streaming platform during Oscar season two years ago.