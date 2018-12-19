Steven Avery’s Lawyer Says New Evidence Could Overturn His Conviction

“Making A Murderer’s” Steven Avery’s lawyer is hoping to breathe some new life into his case.

A leading expert is willing to use a new form of DNA analysis on human bones found in the gravel pit next to Avery’s Wisconsin property, which “will prove Teresa Halbach’s murder occurred” there and “bones were planted in Mr. Avery’s burn pit to frame him.

During an interview with OK! magazine, the attorney said: “Someone else knows who committed this murder, and we are already getting tips about that … Just this week we got a tip that was just jaw-dropping.” She says this is the type of evidence that reverses convictions.

 

