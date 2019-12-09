      Weather Alert

Steve Harvey Pulled A Steve Harvey Again

Dec 9, 2019 @ 9:06am

Oh man. This poor guy can’t get a break when it comes to pageants and live TV. Steve Harvey even acknowledged that with his latest oopsie. This time it wasn’t his fault. No…it wasn’t the winner of the whole thing he got wrong, it was the costume contest.

The Miss Universe organization confirms the winner of the Costume Contest was Miss Philippines…which is what he said. So why did Miss Malaysia thought she won? Not really sure. The whole thing is pretty confusing.

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1203912109861543936

But he did acknowledge the time he infamously named the wrong winner of the whole dang thing in 2015!

https://twitter.com/ArayAromaz/status/1203893170930499585

Miss South Africa is this year’s winner and he got that right!

https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1203886952036089856

FULL STORY

 

 

TAGS
costume contest Malaysia Miss Universe Philippines Steve Harvey
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE