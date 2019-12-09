Steve Harvey Pulled A Steve Harvey Again
Oh man. This poor guy can’t get a break when it comes to pageants and live TV. Steve Harvey even acknowledged that with his latest oopsie. This time it wasn’t his fault. No…it wasn’t the winner of the whole thing he got wrong, it was the costume contest.
The Miss Universe organization confirms the winner of the Costume Contest was Miss Philippines…which is what he said. So why did Miss Malaysia thought she won? Not really sure. The whole thing is pretty confusing.
https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1203912109861543936
But he did acknowledge the time he infamously named the wrong winner of the whole dang thing in 2015!
https://twitter.com/ArayAromaz/status/1203893170930499585
Miss South Africa is this year’s winner and he got that right!
https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1203886952036089856
