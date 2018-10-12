Steve Carell Is Wrecking Our Day

Steve Carell is shattering hearts saying ‘The Office’ isn’t coming back because it wouldn’t work in today’s sensitive climate.

He did a recent interview with Esquire saying his character’s inappropriate behavior wouldn’t fly today.  Entertainment Tonight approached him with that almost a year ago..

At least we can still relive the magic that was that show on Netflix.

He is starring in a serious new movie called “Beautiful Boy” that deals with addiction.

 

