Steve Aoki & Backstreet Boys Drop Inspiring ‘Let It Be Me’ Music Video
Backstreet’s back and this time they’re bringing Steve Aoki along for the ride. The boy band has teamed up with the DJ and producer for the inspirational song, “Let It Be Me.”
“Being able to work with these guys was so organic and effortless. Collaborating with a group that I’ve been listening to since I was a kid was such a memorable moment for me,” Aoki said in a statement. “This song has a beautiful message and relates to a lot of different people overcoming challenges when you love someone, and love always wins in the end.
The song features an array of people with different situations surrounding their relationships, including a man dealing with his wife’s cancer diagnosis and a woman who is trying to understand her sexuality.
The four-minute video was directed by Tyler Dunning Evans uses real couples to tell the story. The Backstreet Boys are currently on their DNA World Tour and will appear at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival later this month.