Stephen King Just Endorsed Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House

(EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) PEN America literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Stephen King just put his stamp of approval on Netflix’s latest foray into horror, The Haunting of Hill House. So I guess that means we should watch it.

Much has been said about Netflix’s take on the Shirley Jackson classic “The Haunting of Hill House“. The initial teaser trailer for it was enough to give you nightmares for weeks. But now, it seems as if all of our efforts to avoid watching it out of fear of waking ancient demons are going to be for nothing. After all, if Stephen King is going to put his stamp of approval on a horror story; well then you pretty much MUST watch it.

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, revised and remodeled by Mike Flanagan. I don’t usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great. Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2018

I mean, this dude called it “a work of genius”. The same guy who gave us un-dead cats, a murderous car and Pennywise the Dancing Clown. If it’s good enough for him, it’s good enough for me!