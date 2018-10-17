Stephen King Just Endorsed Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House

(EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) PEN America literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Stephen King just put his stamp of approval on Netflix’s latest foray into horror, The Haunting of Hill House. So I guess that means we should watch it.

Much has been said about Netflix’s take on the Shirley Jackson classic “The Haunting of Hill House“. The initial teaser trailer for it was enough to give you nightmares for weeks. But now, it seems as if all of our efforts to avoid watching it out of fear of waking ancient demons are going to be for nothing. After all, if Stephen King is going to put his stamp of approval on a horror story; well then you pretty much MUST watch it.

I mean, this dude called it “a work of genius”. The same guy who gave us un-dead cats, a murderous car and Pennywise the Dancing Clown. If it’s good enough for him, it’s good enough for me!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Not Surprising: Roseanne Barr is Mad They Killed Her Off This Looks Like ‘The Hangover’ At Halloween With Middle School Kids…And We’re IN! A Sopranos Prequel Is Coming To HBO and We Have Details People Share The Best Advice They’ve Gotten From Therapists Watch These Women Do Incredible Things Ariana And Pete: How We Knew It Wouldn’t Last
Comments