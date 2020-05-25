Steph Curry Sings A Dirty Diaper Song And It’s Hilariously Cute
Steph posted up a 4 minute Vlog of their quarantine life…showing some fun-filled moments between his wife Ayesha Curry and their children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 22 months. Then he spit STRAIGHT FIRE when he made up a song while changing Canon’s diaper in segment he called “Curry Karaoke. ” It’s a dirty diaper song sung in the tune of SWV’s “Weak.” (cue to 2:10)
Some lyrics: “Diapees today and I go away, how the poop comes out,” “But it stinks inside of you, but it’s got to get changed sometimes ‘cause it’s nasty and it’s gonna stick all the time and I change and I change all day, probably 6, 7, 8. I don’t know what just stinks all day.” “Can’t explain what your diapee does to me.”
GENIUS. They just don’t make songs like this anymore LOL