Steph Curry Responds To 9-Year-Old Asking Why His Shoes Aren’t For Girls

Sometimes celebrities still read fan mail!!

A nine-year-old girl wrote a fan letter to Steph Curry and ended up changing the way Under Armour markets its shoes.

A 9-year-old fan named Riley Madison wrote a letter to Curry complaining that she wanted a pair of Under Armour ‘Curry 5′ shoes, but couldn’t get them because they’re only listed on the website in the boys’ section.

Curry wrote back, telling Riley that he spoke to Under Armour and they were “correcting this NOW!”

The Warriors star also sent Riley a pair of Curry 5’s and promised to send her one of the first pairs of Curry 6’s. Oh, and Riley is invited to join Curry on March 8th for “something special” for International Women’s Day.