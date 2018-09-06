Step Up Your PSL Game With This PSL Purse

Pumpkin Spice Latte season is in full swing and the best way to profess your PSL love is to complement the sugary beverage with your own PSL cross body purse!

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the Betsey Johnson Pumpkin Spice Latte cross body bag. If having a pumpkin spice latte in your hand just isn’t enough to get you in the fall spirit, this bag will most certainly do the trick.

A few features of the bag include a Pumpkin Spice Frozen Latte label, cinnamon sprinkles on the “foam”, a straw bursting out from the top, and a kiss mark. Oh, and let us not forget that the purse is actually shaped like a PSL.

I feel like these are gonna sell out quick so you may just wanna get your order in for one right meow. After all, it’s only $78! You’ll just have to cut back on PSL’s for a week to pay for it! Get your’s HERE.

Photo Courtesy: Betsey Johnson