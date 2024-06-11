99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Steamboat Willie” Getting The Horror Movie Treatment

June 11, 2024 6:49AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s been done to Winnie The Pooh (Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey)…and now 1928’s Steamboat Willie is next for the horror movie treatment. David Howard Thornton, who plays Art The Clown in the Terrifier series, will play a scary Steamboat Willie in the horror film Screamboat.

Steamboat Willie is the earliest version of Mickey Mouse, and has entered the public domain so it’s fair game now. This isn’t the first horror turn Mickey though…Mickey’s Mouse Trap is another horror option for the beloved cartoon.

More about:
horror
Screamboat
Steamboat Willie

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Bus Driver Retires After 70 Years On The Job
2

Man Surprises His Grandpa With His Fully Restored 1954 Truck
3

Two New Furry Aussies Coming to Louisville
4

Matt Rife Cancels Shows For Two Weeks For "Exhaustion"
5

Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jon Bon Jovi's Son

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE