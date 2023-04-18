STB: Thieves Unknowingly Are Broadcasting From Their Hideout

Source: YouTube

Oopsies. Thieves in Milwaukee broke into a home being remodeled and stole about $8000 in tools…and a hidden security camera that is STILL capturing their every move.

The realtor saw the whole thing and said, “Somebody picked up the camera and said what is this? And then they bagged it, not knowing that it’s still active.” Yep…the police have the footage which shows their faces, and has them talking about selling what they stole, and shows them doing drugs. So it’s only a matter of time before arrests are made.

#SettingTheBar #WhatNotToDo

