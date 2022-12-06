Stars Who Were Once Rejected By ‘American Idol’

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Bebe Rexha attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Group)

Not everyone is your cup of tea and that goes for the people auditioning for “American Idol.’ The producers really have to see something in you before you ever go before the judges on TV.

Just Jared put together a list of the big names you know today that DID NOT make it on “American Idol.”

Bebe Rexha waited with her mom for 10 hours, but didn’t make it through. Ten years later, she was MENTORING contestants.

Maren Morris was rejected by both "American Idol" and "The Voice".

Kane Brown says producers rejected him because they, quote, "didn't need another Scotty McCreery." Kane then made it onto "The X Factor", but he quit when they tried to make him join a boy band.

Tori Kelly made it to the Top 24 despite Simon Cowell calling her voice "almost annoying."

