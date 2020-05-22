Starbucks Rolls In With Guava Passionfruit And Brings Back S’mores Frappucino
There’s good news and then there’s good STARBUCKS-related news, and friend, today we have some really, really good Starbucks news.
First up, we have a brand new drink offering: the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink. This drink is a lot like those delicious matcha and pineapple ginger coconut milk drinks you probably tried this spring, but THIS ONE IS PINK. It combines the flavors of guava, passionfruit, pineapple, and ginger, and it’s hand-shaken with coconut milk and ice so it looks creamy and delicious.
Can we then move on to the adorable Unicorn Cake Pop??? I mean, it looks like magic on a stick with vanilla cake and confetti sprinkles and is shaped into a unicorn, dipped in a white chocolaty icing! I mean, no brainers. This one is only available for a limited-time and I think we all know it’s gonna go quickly. A couple of YouTubers tried these so you can see them HERE.
FINALLY, the biggest news for me is that summer-favorite S’mores Frappuccino is back once again! It’s made with marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, a creamy blend of vanilla, coffee, milk, and ice, even more marshmallow whipped cream, and is finished off with a graham cracker crumble.
And by the way, did you know about the ‘secret’ menu???