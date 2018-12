Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

Starbucks introduced it’s Juniper Latte.

We decided to find out how accurate the Starbucks Juniper Latte was… by tasting it, then tasting an actual Juniper tree.

The juniper tree won. 😂☕️🎄