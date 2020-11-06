Starbucks Is Handing Out Free Reusable Holiday Cups on November 6th
You know it’s officially Christmas season when Starbucks launches not just the holiday drinks but the holiday cups! On November 6th only, Starbucks is celebrating the launch of their holiday drinks by giving out free reusable holiday cups with purchase of a holiday drink!
Who’s going on a date with us to get a peppermint mocha?