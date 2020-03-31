Starbucks Has A Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino on Its Secret Menu
Starbucks usually keeps pretty low key around Easter but I’ll let you in on a little secret, Snack Gator’s got the details on the Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino from their secret menu.
To celebrate Easter with a cool drink, ask your Starbucks Barista to for a Java Chip Frap and then add a Frap Roast, vanilla and caramel syrup, vanilla bean powder. Ask for whipped topping and chocolate or caramel syrup on top!
CADBURY CREME EGG FRAPPUCCINO! 😍 Frappuccinos from Starbucks are one of the treats that make life sweet. And secret menu Frappucinos make like AMAZING! Since Easter is coming up, we wanted to share one of our favorites – Cadbury Creme Egg Starbucks Secret Menu Frappucino! Seriously – it literally tastes like a frozen, liquid version of a Cadbury Creme Egg. We guarantee after the first sip, you'll smile and say, "Snack Gator was so right!" 😋 HOW TO ORDER: Tell your Barista that you're ordering the Cadbury Creme Egg Frappucino from the secret menu. They may already be familiar with it. If not: Order a Java Chip Frappuccino in your size of choice. Then… 1️⃣ Add Frappuccino Roast (pumps: tall = 1 grande = 2, venti = 3) 2️⃣ Add Vanilla syrup (pumps: tall = 1 grande = 1.5, venti = 2). 3️⃣ Add Caramel syrup (pumps: tall = 1/2 grande = 1/2 , venti = 1) 4️⃣ Add vanilla bean powder (scoops: tall = 2, grande = 3, venti = 4) Blend, then top with whipped cream and your choice of caramel, chocolate, both, or none! ENJOY! 😍
