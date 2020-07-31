      Breaking News
Starbucks Confirms the Return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte

Jul 31, 2020 @ 7:53am

Have no fear, pumpkin spice latte season is almost here. Even 2020 can’t hold the PSL from making its’ return the Starbucks menu! Starbucks confirmed on a call this week that it will indeed be coming back, but they have yet to confirm the exact date.

If the past tells us anything, it will be here probably in about 3 weeks because it usually arrives mid to late August! Oh and Starbucks is also adding curbside services at up to 1,000 stores! Just think, it’s almost chilly weather, scarf wearing, flannel wearing, boot wearing, psl season!

