Starbucks is bringing back a favorite!

The S’Mores Frappuccino is returning on April 30th and will remain on the menu through the summer.

The drink features coffee, milk, and ice with marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce and a graham cracker crumble.

Starbucks says the S’Mores Frappuccino has a big seasonal following like their Pumpkin Spice items that launch in the fall.