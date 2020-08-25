Starbucks Announces New Fall Hotline; Pumpkin Spice Latte Due Any Day
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: A collection of venti sized Starbucks take away cups on February 18, 2016 in London, England. Yesterday Action on Sugar announced the results of tests on 131 hot drinks which showed that some contained over 20 teaspoons of sugar. The NHS recommends a maximum daily intake of seven teaspoons or 30 grams of sugar. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)
Rumor has it that TODAY is the day that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is being released at Starbucks. Quick, did you find one?
While Starbucks have not officially confirmed this rumor, Starbucks has officially launched a Fall hotline with the number 1-833-GETFALL.
Fall is so close you can almost HEAR it. And that’s just what you hear when you call the number. Fall things. “Flannel” “cozy up with your cup” “head out on a hayride” and more!