Starbucks Adds New Dairy-free Drinks To Permanent Menu

Jan 7, 2020 @ 4:15pm
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

Starbucks is expanding its drink options for customers.

The coffee chain has added non-dairy drinks made with plant-based milk alternatives to their menu.

You can now get Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte at participating locations.

