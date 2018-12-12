Star Wars Moviemakers Are Super EXTRA In Protecting Plot Secrets

Not even Luke Skywalker himself gets insider info.

Mark Hamill revealed he can no longer keep a copy of the script for “Star Wars Episode IX”. Instead, it will be flown to him and he must immediately hand it back after reading it. He is currently in Prague where he is shooting the History Channel’s “Knightfall.”

He says, “They’re going to fly [the rewrites] over with somebody from the company. ‘They’re going to come and give it to me and wait for me to read it before I give it back. So no pressure!”

They go through all of this to avoid plot leaks.

