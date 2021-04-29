      Weather Alert

‘Star Wars’ Dinner Show Coming Disney’s Hollywood Studios Orlando

Apr 29, 2021 @ 7:00am

Work is now continuing on the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser project at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. In fact, it appears that the Star Wars Resort is nearing completion — Star Wars fans have even gotten a sneak peek at a stateroom onboard the Halycon, courtesy of Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle and Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro!

And there was a fun little nugget in the newly released The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge coffee table book…Disney confirmed a brand new experience for Starcruiser Guests to look forward to.

MORE HERE

TAGS
dinner show Galactic Starcruiser Star Wars
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: This Is How We Grew It
This Reddit Thread May Change The Way You Look At Clifford The Big Red Dog Forever
A Bunch Of People Named Josh Showed Up For A Pool Noodle Fight In Nebraska
Chocolate Dunkaroos Are Coming Back
Twitter Thinks Zac Efron Had Plastic Surgery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE