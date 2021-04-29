‘Star Wars’ Dinner Show Coming Disney’s Hollywood Studios Orlando
Work is now continuing on the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser project at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. In fact, it appears that the Star Wars Resort is nearing completion — Star Wars fans have even gotten a sneak peek at a stateroom onboard the Halycon, courtesy of Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle and Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro!
And there was a fun little nugget in the newly released The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge coffee table book…Disney confirmed a brand new experience for Starcruiser Guests to look forward to.
