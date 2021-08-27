      Weather Alert

‘Star Trek Day’ Will Celebrate 55 Years Of ‘Star Trek’

Aug 27, 2021 @ 9:31am

To help celebrate 55 years of ‘Star Trek’, CBS has announced they will host a live-streamed Star Trek day celebration on September 8 starting at 8:30pm. It will celebrate the show’s legacy but will also give some “surprise announcements and reveals” along with exclusive new footage.

 


The Star Trek Day celebration will be hosted by The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton and actress/host/all-around geek icon Mica Burton. Together, the pair will hold “back-to-back in-person conversations” with members of the cast and crew of Star Trek shows, past and present, with particular emphasis on the future of the franchise. The event will also include a live orchestra performance by Jeff Russo, some big reveals, and, you guessed it, a whole lot of panels.

Among the panels that will be featured on the live stream include one hosted by Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s son, Rod Roddenberry, that will examine his father’s legacy and vision. You’ll see panels for each current Star Trek series: DiscoveryPicardLower Decks, and Prodigy. 

 

