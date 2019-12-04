      Weather Alert

Star Of ‘Aladdin’ Hasn’t Had An Audition Since

Dec 4, 2019 @ 8:26am

If you think being in a massive Disney movie means you’re writing your ticket for success, think again. The actor who played ‘Aladdin’ says he hasn’t had one audition since.

Mena Massoud said:  “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like ‘Aladdin’. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’” “It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since ‘Aladdin’ came out.”

Massoud can next be seen in a supporting role in Hulu’s revenge noir series “Reprisal.” But he scored that role before “Aladdin” opened.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Aladdin Audition Mena Massoud Reprisal success
