Stan Lee The Iconic Co-Creator of Marvel Comics Dies at 95

The man, the myth, the legend, Stan Lee passed away at age 95!

His daughter told TMZ that early Monday morning, he was rushed to Cedar’s-Sinao Medical Center via ambulance from his Hollywood Hills home. He reportedly died at the hospital. The cause of his death is not yet known, however he has been sick multiple times over the past year including having pneumonia.

Many condolences were paid toward him including via social media. Hugh Jackman who played Wolverine, Chris Evans who played Captain America, Mark Ruffalo who played the Hulk, and more all tweeted in regards to his death.

Hugh Jackman-Wolverine:

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Chris Evans-Captain America:

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Mark Ruffalo-The Hulk:

Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human… pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

Rest in peace to an entertainment creator king! He will forever be remembered for his work creating iconic characters.