Stan Lee The Iconic Co-Creator of Marvel Comics Dies at 95

The man, the myth, the legend, Stan Lee passed away at age 95!

His daughter told TMZ that early Monday morning, he was rushed to Cedar’s-Sinao Medical Center via ambulance from his Hollywood Hills home. He reportedly died at the hospital. The cause of his death is not yet known, however he has been sick multiple times over the past year including having pneumonia.

Many condolences were paid toward him including via social media. Hugh Jackman who played Wolverine, Chris Evans who played Captain America, Mark Ruffalo who played the Hulk, and more all tweeted in regards to his death.

Hugh Jackman-Wolverine:

Chris Evans-Captain America:

Mark Ruffalo-The Hulk:

Rest in peace to an entertainment creator king! He will forever be remembered for his work creating iconic characters.

