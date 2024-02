LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black and white) Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Big yikes, right? Harry Styles is no strangers to an admirer, but one of his admirers went too far and crossed the line of “stalker” when she sent over 8,000 cards to him in a month’s time according to NME.

Prosecutors added that some of the cards sent by the stalkers, Myra Carvalho, 35, were wedding-themed.