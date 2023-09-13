99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Stage Malfunctions, Shakira Crowd Surfs, ‘NSYNC and Other Highlights From The MTV VMAs

September 13, 2023 7:27AM EDT
Source: YouTube

The show started with a bang…’NSYNC presented the first award for Best Pop Video to Taylor Swift!

Shakira wowed the crowd with her performance as this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award!

No…that wasn’t REALLY a stage malfunction during Olivia Rodrigo’s performance…it was meant to recreate her music video!

But it fooled Selena! who looked concerned!

Diddy performed a medley (along with his son, King Combs) as the Global Icon winner!

The show ended with a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop!

Here are other moments from the show!

 

